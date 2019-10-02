|
ROBERTS, Elizabeth Of Plymouth, Elizabeth (Betty) Kolnsberg Roberts passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 30, she had just celebrated her 95th birthday. Born in Jersey City, NJ. Betty was the daughter of Marie Meyer and William Kolnsberg. She was the oldest sister of the late William and Joseph who she always spoke fondly of. Betty was the devoted wife of the late David Roberts for 70 years and the loving Mom of Dara Treadwell of Florida, and Sally Cohen and her husband Bob of Plymouth. She was a special Nana to Jillian, Russ, Kendra and Devin Sorin and Chandra, Rob, Tripp, Quinn, Amber and Skylyn (her great-great-granddaughter) Fields/Dullea. What she treasured most was family time and sharing her life stories. A recent family get together in New Hampshire was most memorable to her because she got to also enjoy the company of her nephew Mark, and his family Heather and Galiya. Betty resided in Natick, MA, Asheville, NC, Harwich and Plymouth, MA. She found time to commit to her faith, family and public service including the Order of Eastern Star and the Girl Scouts. And she did this all while working as a nurse having earned her degree in 1945 at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in North Hampton, MA. She exemplified kindness and patience to all who knew her. A quote by William Penn were words she lived by, "I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again." She will be lovingly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at the home of Sally and Bob Cohen on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00. Please join the family in celebration of her life.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019