JOHNSON, Elizabeth Rose (Ingham) Of Stoneham, Feb. 3, 2020. Wife of the late Arthur E. Johnson. Mother of Thomas Johnson and his wife Patricia Reilly of Woburn, Deborah Perry and her husband Mark of Canton, Elaine Peterson and her husband James of Modesto, CA and Carol Carstensen and her husband Marius of Wakefield. Also survived by six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and her devoted sister-in-law Claire Chalmers of Malden. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Gathering Saturday, 2-5 P.M. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a . andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020