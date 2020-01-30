|
CALLAHAN, Elizabeth S. Age 95, of Derry, NH, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry. She was born in Somerville, MA on April 22, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Garland) LoSciuto. She had been a resident of Derry since 2005, formerly living in Windham, NH. Elizabeth had been employed as a bookkeeper for Belotti Oldsmobile in Somerville, MA for many years. She was a member of the Londonderry Senior Center, and enjoyed knitting. She is survived by three sons John Callahan, Jr. and his wife Christine of Lewiston, ME, Stephen Callahan and his wife Mira of Gorham, ME, and Daniel Callahan and his wife Jean of Londonderry, NH, nine grandchildren Janice, Annissa, Stephanie, Kristen, Robert, Jeffrey, Ryan, John and predeceased by Karolina, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her niece Irene DeCata of Woburn, MA. She was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Callahan, Sr. in 2014. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 3rd, from 1 - 4pm, in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., DERRY. Funeral Services will follow at 4:00pm in the Funeral Home. The Burial will be in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry, in the Spring. To send a condolence, please visit peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020