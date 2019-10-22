|
|
HEALEY, Elizabeth S. (Evans) Of Woburn, Sunday, October 20th. Beloved wife of the late William F. Healey. Devoted mother of Jo-Ann E. Dixon of Concord, NH, Nance E. Healey of Manchester, NH, Dawn M. Folkerts, her husband David of Dover, NH, Paul J. Healey, his wife Lori of Newburyport, Patricia E. Fields, her husband Eugene and MaryJane Sawyer, her husband John, all of Woburn. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren, Andrea, Sara, Ariel, Nicholas, Jared, Erika, Erin, Kevin and the late David Fields. Dear sister of the late Robert and Kenneth Evans, Maureen LeGault, Elaine Healey, Ursula LeBlanc and Lucille Powers. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN on Friday, October 25th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main Street, North Woburn at 10. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Remembrances may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019