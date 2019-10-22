Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
851 Main Street
North Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH HEALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH S. (EVANS) HEALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH S. (EVANS) HEALEY Obituary
HEALEY, Elizabeth S. (Evans) Of Woburn, Sunday, October 20th. Beloved wife of the late William F. Healey. Devoted mother of Jo-Ann E. Dixon of Concord, NH, Nance E. Healey of Manchester, NH, Dawn M. Folkerts, her husband David of Dover, NH, Paul J. Healey, his wife Lori of Newburyport, Patricia E. Fields, her husband Eugene and MaryJane Sawyer, her husband John, all of Woburn. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren, Andrea, Sara, Ariel, Nicholas, Jared, Erika, Erin, Kevin and the late David Fields. Dear sister of the late Robert and Kenneth Evans, Maureen LeGault, Elaine Healey, Ursula LeBlanc and Lucille Powers. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN on Friday, October 25th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main Street, North Woburn at 10. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Interment to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Remembrances may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc. 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now