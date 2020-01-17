Boston Globe Obituaries
ELIZABETH S. "BIZ" PAYNTER


1929 - 2020
ELIZABETH S. "BIZ" PAYNTER Obituary
PAYNTER, Elizabeth S. "Biz" Age 90, passed away on January 5, 2020 at her home in Weston with her children by her side. Biz was born in Cambridge on July 19, 1929. Her welcoming smile, positive spirit, curiosity in all things wild and wonderful, and love for family and many friends made the world a better and brighter place. She is survived by her two children, Dorothy Paynter-Pollock and her husband Stephen W. Pollock and Raymond A. Paynter and his wife Nancy M. Paynter, and four grandchildren, Muriel and Malia Pollock, and Eliot and Lucy Paynter. Biz was predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Paynter, Jr. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Garden in the Woods via the Native Plant Trust. Memorial Services will be performed at the First Parish Church, 349 Boston Post Rd., Weston on February 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
