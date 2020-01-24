|
WILSON, Elizabeth T. (McGrath) Of South Yarmouth, formerly of Medford and Dorchester, January 22nd. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wilson. Loving mother of Richard W. Wilson and his wife Linda Jean of Wilmington, Susanne M. Lyra and her husband Robert of Franklin and Cindy Trainer and her husband Larry of Wake Forest, NC. Devoted grandmother of Michael and his wife Melissa, Cristina, Brian and Kevin, Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Melissa and Cameron. Dear sister of Katherine Nickerson of Hull, Mary Alice Krim of Arkansas and the late Daniel McGrath, Ann Hassan and Jean Gillespie. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was raised and educated in Dorchester. She is a graduate of St. Gregory's High School. For many years she worked as a quality control inspector at Compugraphic. After her retirement, she spent 19 wonderful years on the Cape in South Yarmouth sketching, painting and crocheting. First and foremost, she enjoyed spending time with the love of her life, Robert, as well as being a devoted mother and grandmother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Wednesday, January 29th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020