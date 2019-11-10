|
|
van BUREN, Elizabeth (Prince) Of Cambridge, died peacefully at home on November 9th. She is survived by her two sons H. Sheffield van Buren, III of Cambridge and Clement van Buren of Arlington, her grandson Jesse van Buren of Brooklyn, Marni Clippinger (partner of Sheffield) and her aide Natela Archvadze. Predeceased by her siblings Marjorie P. Thomas and Carol Greif. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, at 1:00 pm, in the Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019