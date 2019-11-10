Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery
580 Mt. Auburn St
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH VAN BUREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH (PRINCE) VAN BUREN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH (PRINCE) VAN BUREN Obituary
van BUREN, Elizabeth (Prince) Of Cambridge, died peacefully at home on November 9th. She is survived by her two sons H. Sheffield van Buren, III of Cambridge and Clement van Buren of Arlington, her grandson Jesse van Buren of Brooklyn, Marni Clippinger (partner of Sheffield) and her aide Natela Archvadze. Predeceased by her siblings Marjorie P. Thomas and Carol Greif. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, at 1:00 pm, in the Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -