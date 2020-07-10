Boston Globe Obituaries
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
WILSON, Elizabeth "Betsey" (Johnson) Age 76, longtime Concord resident, July 8, 2020. Wife for 36 years of the late Stanley E. Wilson, Jr. who died in 2005. Mother of Stanley Wilson, III of Austin, TX, Dan Wilson and his wife Diane of Carlisle, MA, Russell Wilson of Greenville, NH, and the late Lars Wilson. Grandmother of Krista Schofield, James Schofield, and Sophie Wilson. Sister to Don Johnson and his wife Patsy of Clarksville, TN. Also survived by fourteen nieces and nephews. Funeral Services followed by Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord will be private for immediate family. Contributions in Betsey's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to VFW: Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization www.vfw.org For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
