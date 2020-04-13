|
LUMSDEN, Ella M. On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Ella M. Lumsden, nee Maynard passed away at the age of 96 at West Acres Nursing Home of Brockton. Born May 28, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY to Jesse and Sigrid (Stalnacke) Maynard. Ella received her degree in Chemistry from Suffolk University and worked for many years with the U. S. Health, Education, and Welfare Agency, as well as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Her thirst for knowledge was insatiable; she felt that the world was a great educator and satisfied her need to be well-informed through extension courses at Salem State University, art classes, and her trips to Panama, Japan, Italy, and Canada. Ella was also an enthusiastic boater, painter, traveler, and gardener; and always enjoyed sharing her life's experiences with her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Harrington S. Lumsden, her sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and John Lee, as well as her nephew Robert Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Dalinda Killackey of Brockton, her granddaughters Kathleen Killackey Seaver and her husband Clay of East Bridgewater, Kristin Stockbridge of Abington, and Courtney Bochantin of Okawville, Illinois. She also leaves 9 great-grandchildren and is also survived by her nephews David and Peter Lee, as well as her niece Ruth-Anne Perry. A private family service is being planned. The family will have a celebration of Ella's life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Acadia Wildlife, P.O. Box 207, Mt. Desert, ME 04660. Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc Braintree, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020