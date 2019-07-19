|
CORRIGAN, Ellen A. "Eileen" Of Watertown, July 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick & Mary F. (Keating) Corrigan. Devoted sister of William G. Corrigan of Allston, Sr. Kathleen Corrigan, O.P. of the Rosary Convent Watertown, and the late Rev. Edmund J. Corrigan. Aunt of Judith Corrigan, Eileen Costigan & her husband Thomas and William Corrigan & his wife Karen. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Rosary Convent Chapel, 1 Rosary Drive, Watertown, on Tuesday, at 9 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, 4-6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Marist Hill Nursing Home, c/o Activities Fund, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019