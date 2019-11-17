|
VARNEY, Ellen A. (Laskey) Of Melrose, November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 Years to Robert E. Varney. Loving mother of Michele Varney of Melrose, David Varney of NC, Kevin Varney of Melrose, Derek Varney & Amie of Brentwood, NH and the late Stephen Varney. Cherished grandmother of Colby, Tayla, Justine & Zachary. Caring sister of Jane Dargan of Melrose and Raymond Laskey. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. There are no Visiting Hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stephen Varney Automotive Scholarship Fund, 153 Linwood Ave., Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
