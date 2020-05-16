|
|
BARLIT, Ellen Age 90, a longtime resident of North Falmouth, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Born and raised in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Wasil and Evdokia (Maneluk) Kokidko. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Salem State College and taught third grade in the Bedford school system until she married and started a family. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Nina, son Peter, Jr. and brother Andry Kokidko. Ellen is survived by daughter Vera Geba and her husband Nicholas of Easton, son Philip Barlit and his wife Melissa of Hanover, and sister-in-law Melissa Kokidko of Framingham. Loving "Baba" of Valentina and Alexander and step-granddaughter Lindsay. Ellen's family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Southwood Nursing Center for their care and compassion. Her immediate family will gather for a private Service on May 19, followed by interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 24 Orchard Hill Rd., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For guestbook, condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
View the online memorial for Ellen BARLIT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020