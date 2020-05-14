|
|
FITZGERALD, Ellen C. Of Brookline, MA, on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. Beloved friend of Margaret (Margie) Marhul. Predeceased by five siblings Mary (O'Brien, Ardgroom, IE), Kathleen (Griffin, Ventry, IE), Daniel, Michael and Johanna (Boston). Lovingly remembered by the Connor family, John, Betty, Michael, David and his wife Magen, Marianne and her husband Richard of Boston. Also remembered by the Fitzgerald Family of Boston and Woburn as well as the Davies (Kent, UK), the Harringtons (Church Gate, Castletownbere, IE), the Crowleys (Fermoy, IE), the O'Briens (Ardgroom, IE), the Griffins (Ventry, IE), the O'Sheas (Shannon, IE). Ellen came to the USA as an RN and despite a year spent in an iron lung due to polio, continued her education and became the Director of Medical Records at Boston's Children's Hospital. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, Services will be private. Ellen will be laid to rest with her sister Johanna at St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA. Memorial donations in Ellen's name can be made to The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home (617) 277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020