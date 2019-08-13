Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN C. (CONNOLLY) WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN C. (CONNOLLY) WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Ellen C. "Nellie" (Connolly) Of Hyde Park, formerly of County Cork, Ireland, passed peacefully on August 12th surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. White (BPD). Devoted mother of Mary Harrington and her husband Timothy of County Cork, Ireland, Philip White and his wife Elizabeth of Monroe, CT, Charles J. White and his wife Stephanie of Hyde Park, Ellen White and her husband Richard Horn of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Christine White of Hyde Park, and the late Michael J. White and his surviving wife Kathleen of SC. Cherished sister of Mary McDermott of Brighton, James Connolly and David Connolly, both of Ireland, and 6 deceased brothers and sisters. Loving "Nana" of 16 grandchildren and the late Matthew White. Also survived by 29 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Friday, August 23rd, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Church, Readville, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours, Thursday, August 22nd, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now