WHITE, Ellen C. "Nellie" (Connolly) Of Hyde Park, formerly of County Cork, Ireland, passed peacefully on August 12th surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. White (BPD). Devoted mother of Mary Harrington and her husband Timothy of County Cork, Ireland, Philip White and his wife Elizabeth of Monroe, CT, Charles J. White and his wife Stephanie of Hyde Park, Ellen White and her husband Richard Horn of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Christine White of Hyde Park, and the late Michael J. White and his surviving wife Kathleen of SC. Cherished sister of Mary McDermott of Brighton, James Connolly and David Connolly, both of Ireland, and 6 deceased brothers and sisters. Loving "Nana" of 16 grandchildren and the late Matthew White. Also survived by 29 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Friday, August 23rd, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne's Church, Readville, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours, Thursday, August 22nd, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019