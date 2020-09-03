1/1
ELLEN D. WARWICK
WARWICK, Ellen D. Of Arlington, Sept. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Warwick. Loving mother of Christopher Warwick (Dina) of Woburn, Elizabeth Warwick (Colin Moorhouse) of Vancouver and Margaret Rolo (Bruno) of Middletown, NJ. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Morgan, Nicolas, and Maya and 2 stepgrandchildren, Juliana and Brandon.

Devoted sister of Dennis Donohue and his wife Maureen of East Lansing, MI; the late Lawrence Donohue and his surviving wife Bernadette; the late Gilbert Donohue and deceased wife Joan; the late Daniel Donohue and his surviving wife Marilyn; and by many brothers-in law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Born in Detroit, MI, Ellen was truly an international citizen, living and traveling around the globe with her husband, the love of her life. She was a wonderful mother, a devoted "granny," and the kindest of friends. Ellen was also an avid reader, a talented and observant writer and a gifted pianist.

Funeral arrangements through the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON. The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral will be on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org/gift). Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
12
Funeral
09:00 AM
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
