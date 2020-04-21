|
NORTON, Ellen Doris Of Auburndale, passed away April 16, 2020 at 88 years of age. Born in Lynn, MA, daughter of the late Herbert and Jeanne Morrison; she was sister to the late Herbert Morrison of Saugus, Jeanne Morrison of Seattle, WA, and Robert Morrison of Worcester, MA. Ellen graduated Lynn English High School class of 1949, and went on to become a registered nurse becoming Head Nurse at Mass General Hospital during the polio epidemic during the 1950's. After raising her family, she went to work at Newton Wellesley Hospital as a nurse in the maternity ward, enjoying 25 years of employment before retiring to be at home where she was most happy. Ellen is survived by her daughter Susan Keirstead and Husband Thomas, son John Norton and his longtime girlfriend Sonja Wadman, and grandson Steven Rogers, all of Auburndale, MA, also her longtime friend Sarah (Sally) Frankland of Dalton, MA. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, John (Jack) Norton. Ellen enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, gardening, and traveling, especially taking many cruises all over the world with husband Jack. She was also an avid Red Sox fan rarely missing a game, and a great lover of cats. Donations in Ellen's memory may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA. Services will be held at a later date. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
