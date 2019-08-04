|
DWYER, Ellen "Eileen" Died peacefully on July 30, 2019 at Mount Auburn Hospital at the age of 97 years. Eileen is survived by her devoted cousins, Deborah Devine and Helen Loney, her lifetime friend, Ann Desmond and her dear friend, Nancy Mitchell. Also survived by numerous cousins in the United States and in Ireland. She was predeceased in death by her twin sister, May Dwyer, and cousins Denis Dwyer, Ellen "Nellie" Dwyer, Timothy Dwyer, John "Jackie" Dwyer, Mary "Mae" Shanahan, Catherine "Kit" Nagle, Daniel Dwyer and Michael Dwyer. Eileen was born in Skibbereen, Ireland on October 18, 1921, the daughter of Mary Kate (O'Brien) and Denis Dwyer. She was a longtime resident of Belmont and a devoted parishioner of St. Luke's Church where she cheerfully participated in many functions and served as a hospitality greeter, sodality member and choir member for decades. Eileen was a devout Catholic. She was a very energetic and gregarious person who had numerous friends of all ages. Eileen volunteered at the Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehab Center for many years where she recited the Rosary and served Communion to the residents. She was a member of the Dunkin Donuts coffee girls' group who met every Sunday after church where lively discussions were held. She was a hotel manager in Mallow, Ireland before she immigrated to the United States in December, 1955 to join her relatives in Belmont, MA. Thereafter she worked at the Bren Len Restaurant in Waverly Square and then was the Assistant Buyer in the linen department of Grover Cronin's, Waltham. Eileen later retired from the job she loved the most in the Accounting Department of N.E.C.C.O. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, MA. Burial will follow in Belmont Cemetery, Belmont. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mount Auburn St., (Rt. 16) WATERTOWN, on Tuesday 3-5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, Eileen preferred donations be made to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471.
