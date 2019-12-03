Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lexington , MA
View Map
ELLEN F. MCDONNELL

ELLEN F. MCDONNELL Obituary
McDONNELL, Ellen F. A lifelong Lexington resident, December 2, 2019. Godmother of Charles Donahue and his wife Noreen and their children Julia and Thomas Donahue. Cousin of Stephen Tolman, Gale Livingston, Mary Collins, Martha Collins, Elizabeth Collins, and the late Elizabeth Tolman. Sister of the late Ann McDonnell. Dear friend of Doris Donahue and the extended Donahue family.

Ellen was a longtime secretary at Raytheon.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON Saturday, December 7 at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the at or to OMPACO of Lexington at www.ompaco.org Interment St. Bernard Cemetery, Concord.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
