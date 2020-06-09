Boston Globe Obituaries
REYNOLDS, Ellen F. Age 37, of Acton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020. Ellen is survived by her mom, Franny; her father, Jeffrey, and his wife, Kelly; her sisters, Sharon, Jillian, Casey, Christina; and her brother, Bobby. She also leaves behind her maternal grandmother, Ellen Woods; great aunt, Sue Ryan, Godmothers, Suzanne Courtney and Mary Woods; as well as many aunts, cousins, an uncle, and her close friend, Juan. Ellen was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Marion and Jack Reynolds of Concord; and maternal grandfather, Thomas Woods of Waltham. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Ellen was laid to rest during a private burial service for immediate family at Mount Hope Cemetery in Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen can be made to Rosie's Place (www.rosiesplace.org) or the Acton Food Pantry (www.actonfoodpantry.org). For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com. Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
