William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa Church
FENNESSY, Ellen "Ciss" Age 91 of Quincy, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at the Alliance Health of Marina Bay Nursing Home, of Alzheimer's on December 18, 2019. Former employee of Shawmut Bank, Boston. Ellen was born in Lismore, County Waterford, Ireland. Dear sister of Margaret "Peg" Dempsey and her husband Sean Dempsey, Norah "Monica" D'Arcy and her husband Christopher D'Arcy of West Roxbury and James "Noel" Fennessy and his wife Evelyn Fennessy of Bourne. She was predeceased by her siblings Patrick Fennessy, Mary Kearny, John Fennessy and Kathleen Ennis. Also survived by many friends, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visiting Hours 10:00 – 11:00am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
