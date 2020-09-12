WADSWORTH, Ellen G. On Tuesday, September 8, Ellen G. Wadsworth, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 86. Ellen was born to Martha and John Glessner, II in Boston, on December 11, 1933. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Glessner, III of Ipswich, and one of her daughters Sarah Wadsworth of Sebastopol, CA. She is survived by her husband Oliver Wadsworth, Jr. of Prides Crossing, her sister Virginia Glessner of Belize, Central America and her children Oliver, III, Eliza and John and her three grandchildren Jordan, Cole and Murphy. In her early years, her parents moved many times. She first lived in Cambridge, where her father, a professor, taught at Harvard College. They then went to Iowa City, IA where her father taught at the University of Iowa then later on to Philadelphia, PA then to Washington, DC where her family lived while her father served four years in the Pacific in the Navy. After her father returned from World War II, the family moved to Littleton, NH to her grandparents' property where she went to Littleton High School. After a happy year there, the family moved to Ipswich, where her father began farming Argilla Farm. Ellen graduated from Garrison Forest School and Boston University. After a few years in New York City, she came back to Ipswich where she married Oliver F. Wadsworth, Jr. in 1959 at Argilla Farm. Soon after, she and her husband moved to Prides Crossing, where they lived happily and raised four children: Sarah Wadsworth born in 1960, Oliver Wadsworth born in 1962, Eliza Wadsworth born in 1963 and John Wadsworth born in 1972. Raising her children, caring for her family, working as a home health aide and participating as an active parishioner of St. John's Church in Beverly Farms were some of Ellen's greatest pleasures in life. In addition, she enjoyed bird watching, Boston sports, her plants, ice cream and warm moonlit summer nights on the porch with family. Ellen was known by many in the community as the 'nicest woman I have ever met.' This sentiment was mutual as she would often say that the many people she cared for in their houses as a home health aide were some of the 'dearest people' she had ever met. As a home health aide, she learned a life lesson to 'just keep going' as she watched her clients experience good times, hard times and transition. As a truly selfless person in every aspect of her life, Ellen was happy to put the needs of others before her own. To continue her legacy of helping others and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, MA 01915 &/or Beverly Hospital, 85 Herrick Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Virtual Memorial Service details to follow. To send a condolence to her family, please visit www.whittier-porter.com
