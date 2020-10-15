1/1
ELLEN G. WADSWORTH
WADSWORTH, Ellen G. On Tuesday, September 8, Ellen G. Wadsworth, 86. Loving wife of Oliver Wadsworth Jr. of Prides Crossing; mother of Oliver III, Eliza and John; grandmother of three; and sister of Virginia Glessner. Predeceased by her parents, Martha and John Glessner III; her daughter, Sarah; and her brother, John Glessner III. To continue her legacy of helping others and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, MA 01915 &/or Beverly Hospital, 85 Herrick Street, Beverly, MA 01915. Virtual Memorial Service may be found at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/62045905 For a complete obituary, or to send a condolence to her family, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-3442
