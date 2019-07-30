|
BETTENCOURT, Ellen H. (Hartke) Of Scituate, formerly of Melrose, age 87, passed away on July 29, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Joseph Bettencourt. Cherished mother of Dr. Joseph Bettencourt, III of Topsfield, Ellen Clarke and husband David of Ipswich, Marybeth Gillespie and husband David of Bristol, RI, John Bettencourt and wife Lisa of Rowley, Dr. Marie Claude Bettencourt and husband Barry Groton of Sunapee, NH, and Catherine Bulman and husband John of Scituate. Loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Sister of Jack Hartke of Bethesda, MD and the late Dan Hartke and Mary Catherine Hartke. Daughter of the late John J. and Ellen (Doody) Hartke. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ellen on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 am during Visiting Hours in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA 02025 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor, MA 02066. Interment Private, Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Ellen may be made to Pat Roche Hospice, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham, MA 02043 or to the For an online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019