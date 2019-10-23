Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for ELLEN INCROVATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN (DIAZ) INCROVATO

ELLEN (DIAZ) INCROVATO Obituary
INCROVATO, Ellen (Diaz) Of Danvers, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd. Devoted mother of Ann Marie Martin and husband Robert of Lewiston, Maine, Michael Incrovato of Roslindale, William and wife Gina Incrovato of Peabody and the late James and David Incrovato. Dear sister of Barbara Candeger of Pennsylvania and the late Phillip Callari. Loving grandmother of Jamie Incrovato, Robert Martin and wife Elizabeth, Joel Martin and wife Brittany, William "LB" Incrovato and Kelsey Incrovato. Adored great-grandmother of Braeden and Jameson Martin. Cherished aunt of Lisa Bascom as well as her other nieces and nephews. In accordance with Ellen's wishes, Services are private. Memorial donations can be made in Ellen's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, 1-800-272-3900. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
