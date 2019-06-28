WHITNEY, Ellen Jane Of Plymouth, MA, passed away on June 25, 2019.



Ellen was a Plein Air artist who loved painting flowers, beautiful gardens, and the sea. Her love for travel and Paris took her to France where she trained and developed her talent for color and light. Ellen's art reflected her elegant style which she referred to as "conservative with a flair." This was also reflected in the many moments she enjoyed celebrating life with friends and family. She was a devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews who adored her. Her love of family, quick wit, and creativity will forever be cherished. Ellen died peacefully in her home knowing how loved she was.



Besides leaving her nieces and nephews, Ellen was survived by her siblings, Daniel Whitney of Scituate, Mary Ann Carter of Plymouth, and Kathleen Nelson of CA. She will be truly missed by the countless lives she touched.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on July 9th, 2019 at St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Peter's Church or Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Arrangements by Cartmell Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes. For online guestbook and directions visit:



