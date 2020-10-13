DAVIS, Ellen K. (Delaney) Of West Newton, October 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Davis. Loving mother of 8, cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 13. Visiting hours will be held Friday, October 16th from 4-6 PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St. WEST NEWTON. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Davis' memory may be made to Father Tom DiLorenzo "In Season and Out of Season" PO Box 602, East Boston, MA 02128. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com View the online memorial for Ellen K. (Delaney) DAVIS