1/
ELLEN K. (DELANEY) DAVIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Ellen K. (Delaney) Of West Newton, October 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Davis. Loving mother of 8, cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 13. Visiting hours will be held Friday, October 16th from 4-6 PM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St. WEST NEWTON. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Davis' memory may be made to Father Tom DiLorenzo "In Season and Out of Season" PO Box 602, East Boston, MA 02128. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Ellen K. (Delaney) DAVIS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved