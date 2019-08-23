Boston Globe Obituaries
ELLEN L. LUCAS


1926 - 2019
ELLEN L. LUCAS Obituary
LUCAS, Ellen L. Age 93, of Belmont, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Born and raised in South Boston in 1926 to Ellen Kashkin and Stephen Lucas, Ellen lived most of her life in Belmont, MA. She was a dedicated employee of the US Postal Service and her home and garden were her pride and joy. Ellen was predeceased by her sisters Joanna Lucas of Jamaica Plain, MA and Evelyn Sheehan of South Boston, MA. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Ellen will be remembered for her quick wit and love of puzzles, nature and cooking. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the Visiting Hours for Ellen on Thursday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory to www.springwell.com would be sincerely appreciated. www.swdfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
