|
|
CAPUA, Ellen M. (Morgan) Age 58, of Tewksbury, formerly of Woburn and Burlington, July 3. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Loving mother of Kristine Morse & her husband Ryan of Peterborough, NH, Erica Capua & her fiancé Ramon Ortiz of North Andover, Marissa Capua & her girlfriend Kerry Kenneally of North Chelmsford and Jay Capua & his fiancé Jacob DeMasi of Waltham. Proud grandmother of Celia, Lena & Elani. Sister of Maureen Callahan of Bradford, Terri Folk of Wilmington, Robert Morgan, Jr. of FL, Thomas Morgan of Wakefield, Mary Morgan of Londonderry, NH, James Morgan of Stoneham, Edward Morgan of Salem, NH, Timothy Morgan of Billerica, David Morgan of Woburn, Jackie MacDougall of CA, Julie Sgroi of Lynnfield, and Matthew Morgan of Woburn. Daughter of the late Robert and Janice Morgan. Stepdaughter of Mary Morgan of Woburn. Daughter-in-law of Rosario Capua of Burlington and the late Lois Capua. Visiting Hours for the public will be held on Wednesday, July 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn on Thursday, July 9 at noon with a limit of 150 attendees. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ellen's name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, For directions, obituary, livestream of Funeral Mass & video tribute, see www.sccwoburn.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2020