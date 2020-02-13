|
COSTELLO, Ellen M. (Scanlon) In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, on February 10, 2020 died comfortably at home with her family at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Richard B. Costello, Patrolman Brookline Police Dept. Loving mother of Susan M. Costello of Bellingham and the late Richard J. Costello. Adored grandmother of Scott and Jared Hannigan. Dear sister of the late Janet Scanlon. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Wednesday morning, February 19th, at 10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Lawrence Church, Chestnut Hill, at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18th, from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Retired employee Brookline Public School Dept. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Learning Prep School, 1507 Washington St., Newton, MA 02465.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020