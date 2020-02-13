Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN COSTELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN M. (SCANLON) COSTELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN M. (SCANLON) COSTELLO Obituary
COSTELLO, Ellen M. (Scanlon) In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline, on February 10, 2020 died comfortably at home with her family at her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Richard B. Costello, Patrolman Brookline Police Dept. Loving mother of Susan M. Costello of Bellingham and the late Richard J. Costello. Adored grandmother of Scott and Jared Hannigan. Dear sister of the late Janet Scanlon. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Wednesday morning, February 19th, at 10:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Lawrence Church, Chestnut Hill, at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18th, from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. Retired employee Brookline Public School Dept. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Learning Prep School, 1507 Washington St., Newton, MA 02465.
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -