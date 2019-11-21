Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN GELNAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN M. (GRADLEY) GELNAW


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN M. (GRADLEY) GELNAW Obituary
GELNAW, Ellen M. (Gradley) Daughter of Francis and Ellen (Ryan) Gradley, peacefully passed away on November 6, 2019, at her home in Jupiter, FL. Ellen was born on October 12, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ, and grew up in Westwood, NJ. An intellectually curious honor student, Ellen skipped a grade. Early in her academic career, she joined her future husband, Bill Gelnaw, in the Westwood High School, class of 1951. They were classic high school sweethearts. Ellen graduated from Misericordia College in 1955. Shortly after graduating, she married Bill and they began a partnership which lasted over 60 years. Their journey started in Key West, FL, where Bill was an officer in the Navy. After the service, Ellen and Bill moved to Park Ridge, NJ, and together raised five children. Their house was filled with busy and often chaotic schedules, love, warmth and constant support. Ellen had a sharp mind, an easy smile, and a warm and generous spirit. Ellen's defining attribute was a moral compass that guided her throughout her life. Her passions included her family, her faith, her community, tennis, butter pecan ice cream, Perry Como and protecting the English language – Ellen served as an unofficial grammar tutor for her children, their friends, and anyone who she thought would benefit from her skills. The New Jersey shore was an important part of Ellen's life. Ellen and Bill owned a summer home in Wildwood Crest, which served as a magnet for family and friends for decades. After Ellen and Bill retired, they split their time between the Jersey Shore and a home in Delaware. There they made new friendships and were active in their local parish. Later, they moved to Jupiter, FL, to enjoy the warm sun. Ellen is survived by her five children; Mark (Kimberley), William (Michelle), Timothy (Lisa), Robert (Christine) and Susan (Christopher Boyle) and 14 grandchildren; Christopher (Angela), Ryan, Samantha (Nick), Kathryn (Michael), Tyler, Matthew, Amanda (Ryan), John Boyle, Harry, Hannah, Allison Boyle, Kelly Boyle, Brendan and Colin. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, William P. Gelnaw, her sister, Catherine (Gradley) Quinn and two brothers, Richard & James Gradley. The family is committed to carrying forth their matriarch's legacy. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, they request that donations be directed to Donor's Cure Foundation (1050 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464), in support of Alzheimer's Research. Ellen's life will be celebrated on December 7, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, Tequesta, FL. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com

View the online memorial for Ellen M. (Gradley) GELNAW
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -