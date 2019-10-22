|
HAMILTON, Ellen M. (Bowen) Lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away October 19, 2019. She was 62 years of age. Wife of the late Robert P. Hamilton. Beloved mother of Jessica L. (Bowen) Falzone and her husband Michael of Revere. Daughter of the late Dennis J. and Lillian (Wedge) Bowen. Dear sister of Dennis Bowen and his significant other Janet of FL, Kevin Bowen and his wife Mary of RI, Kathy Conlan and her husband Ronald of CT, Eileen Reddington and her husband Jack of Woburn, Barbara Bowen and her significant other Joe Wilton of NH and the late Christine Bowen. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandchildren, Gianni Falzone of Boston, Nicholas Falzone of Allston, Christian Falzone of Michigan and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Friday, October 25 at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 10:00 A.M. Interment is private. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 - 8 P.M. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit WelshFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019