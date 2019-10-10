Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN KOENIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN M. KOENIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN M. KOENIG Obituary
KOENIG, Ellen M. Of Arlington, passed on October 8, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved daughter of the late James P. Koenig and Mary L. (Mulhern) Koenig. She is survived by her twin sister Elaine Koenig, and James Koenig, both of Arlington. Loving aunt of Karsten and Nicholas Koenig of Arlington. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Route 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8PM. A Burial Service will conclude on Wednesday at 11AM in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Floral tributes will be welcomed for the visitation. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now