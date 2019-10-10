|
|
KOENIG, Ellen M. Of Arlington, passed on October 8, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved daughter of the late James P. Koenig and Mary L. (Mulhern) Koenig. She is survived by her twin sister Elaine Koenig, and James Koenig, both of Arlington. Loving aunt of Karsten and Nicholas Koenig of Arlington. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Route 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8PM. A Burial Service will conclude on Wednesday at 11AM in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Floral tributes will be welcomed for the visitation. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019