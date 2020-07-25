Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ELLEN MALONEY
ELLEN M. (MCQUAID) MALONEY

ELLEN M. (MCQUAID) MALONEY Obituary
MALONEY, Ellen M. (McQuaid) Age 90, of Medford, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kevin Maloney. She is survived by her loving daughter Ellen A. Maloney of Medford, and her dear sister Margaret Ouellette of Lexington and the late Hugh McQuaid. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning from 8-9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 10 a.m. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box, 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For more information and to offer a message of condolence, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
