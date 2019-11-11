Boston Globe Obituaries
ELLEN M. (DOHERTY) MATTALIANO

ELLEN M. (DOHERTY) MATTALIANO Obituary
MATTALIANO, Ellen M. (Doherty) Age 85, of Milton, passed away November 11th. Beloved wife of Stephen J., Jr. Mother of Ellen M. McCarthy and her husband Michael of Hanover, Stephen M. Mattaliano and his wife Dawn of Milton, and Donna M. Cullinan and her husband John of East Bridgewater. Sister of Isabella Hoell of Plymouth, and the late Anna Gordon, Theresa Hartery, Mary Colson, Margaret Leonard, Catherine Spinelli, and Hugh "Buddy" Doherty. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Friday morning at 11:45 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Elizabeth's Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Ellen M. (Doherty) MATTALIANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019
