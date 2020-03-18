|
|
MILLER, Ellen M. (Hourihan) Of Dedham, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of John T. Miller. Devoted mother of Dan Miller and his wife Cheri of Middleboro, Ellen Hatch and her husband Peter of Dedham, and John Miller and his wife Terri of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Owen, Joanne, Daniel, Duncan, Patrick, and Jacob. Sister of the late Joanne Hourihan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anne's Church, Readville followed by interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's memory to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020