Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN M. (HOURIHAN) MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN M. (HOURIHAN) MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Ellen M. (Hourihan) Of Dedham, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of John T. Miller. Devoted mother of Dan Miller and his wife Cheri of Middleboro, Ellen Hatch and her husband Peter of Dedham, and John Miller and his wife Terri of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Owen, Joanne, Daniel, Duncan, Patrick, and Jacob. Sister of the late Joanne Hourihan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anne's Church, Readville followed by interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's memory to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th floor, Boston, MA 02109. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -