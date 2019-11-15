|
SLATER, Ellen M. (Koris) Of Brockton, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Louis Slater. Loving mother of John Quinlan and the late Edward Quinlan, James Quinlan and infant Diane Quinlan. Cherished grandmother of Diana Calvo & her husband Sean of Charlottesville, VA, Katie Pero & her husband Liam of Norwood, Molly Quinlan of Los Angeles, Liz Quinlan of York, England, James Quinlan & his wife Mary of Plymouth, Christopher Quinlan & his wife Katie of Woburn, Nick Quinlan & his wife Angela of Carver, Sean Quinlan of NH, and Brandy Quinlan of NH. Devoted great-grandmother of Lily, Brennan, Mia, Olivia, Nick, Jr., Nathaniel, Alison, Chantelle, Patrick, and Thomas. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Monday, November 18th at 11AM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by interment in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ellen's name may be donated to the Medfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 271, Medfield, MA 02052. Gillooly Funeral Home www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019