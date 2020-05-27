|
|
DRISCOLL, Ellen Marie Joined her family in heaven on her 68th birthday, May 24th, 2020. Ellen was the beloved daughter of John and Mary Driscoll of Arlington. She was the sister of Daniel Driscoll of Virginia, Eileen Driscoll of Salem, Maureen Gill of Rhode Island, John A. Driscoll of Groton, Joan Monahan of Chelmsford and Patricia Curran of Chelmsford. She was predeceased by her sisters Kathleen and Geraldine. She was the very special aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ellen grew up in a large and loving family, and despite the challenges of cerebral palsy which affected her cognitively and to some extent physically, had a sweet and delightful personality with which she brought joy to all who knew her. Ellen attended the Kelliher Center in Arlington for most of her life and most recently attended its Day Care Program at the Eliot Community Human Services in Lexington. We are grateful for the many devoted caretakers who looked after Ellen at Nexus and the Cooperative for Human Services in her later years. We are so blessed to have had Ellen in our lives and will miss her dearly. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ellen's memory to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760 or Infinite Love For Kids Fighting Cancers www.infiniteloveforkidsfightingcancer.org To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020