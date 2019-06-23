DONOGHUE, Ellen Marie Theresa Went home to Jesus Thursday evening, June 20, 2019. She fought several illnesses throughout her lifetime with her own never give up attitude. Ellen was born in Cambridge, MA, on September 27, 1940. For most of her life, she happily lived and remained in her beloved family home at 34 Bailey Road in Arlington. Ellen joins her parents, Mary E. (Daly) and Arthur J. Donoghue, Sr. along with her sister & brother-in-law, Nancy and Robert Gulick in Heaven. Ellen leaves behind her brother, Arthur J. Donoghue Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL and her nephew Stephen Gulick of Worcester. She also leaves behind three nieces. Christine Lanciani and her husband, Jason, and their children Elizabeth, Erica, Erin & Joseph of Gardner. Jennifer Razzaboni and her family of Brookline, NH and Allyson Kosko and her family of Manchester, NH. She also leaves behind her very close friend since childhood, Janice Rigazio of ME. The family of Ellen Donoghue wish to extend their sincere appreciation for the excellent care provided by the staff at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. John Anderson who provided outstanding attention and care to Ellen during her final years and to nurses Alyssa, Jenny and Ashley who provided comforting care to Ellen in her final days. A big thank you to the Arlington Fire Department for their many years of support and care they provided at each visit. Visiting Hour in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Wednesday 9:30-10:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford St., Arlington at 11AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Ellen's fighting spirit to St. Agnes Church or to the Arlington Fire Department. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary