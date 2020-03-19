|
McCAULEY-McGARTY, Ellen Died suddenly at her home, Brooksby Village, Peabody, on Wednesday, March 11th. She was 90. A graduate of Manhattanville College and a longtime resident of Winchester, she was a pioneer in corporate public relations. As a senior public relations executive at Arthur D. Little for 25 years, she was posted to London on assignment for them in the early 1960s. When she returned to the States, she focused on a number of projects that put her at the forefront of national issues and policy, such as natural resource conservation, solar energy, elder health and care, and more. Ellen was an avid reader, patron of the arts, movie-goer, and a big fan of late-night television. She enjoyed her time in the mountains near Franconia, New Hampshire, as well as long days on Bowerman's Beach in West Falmouth. She was a faithful correspondent to her many friends and family and was admired for her hand-written cards and letters. She is survived at home by her husband of 42 years, Bob McGarty, her sisters, Susan McCauley Connolly in Hingham Ann McCauley May and her husband, Bill, in Winchester. Ellen was stepmother to Catherine, Louisa, and Michael McGarty. She was much beloved by her 11 nieces and nephews and by 23 great-nieces and nephews who called her by the term of endearment, 'Tel. In light of the present health crisis, Memorial Services in Winchester and Burial have been postponed. Please watch this site and the newspapers for a notice of such Services at a future date; enough time will be allowed for her many friends and extended family to make plans to attend. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations in Ellen's memory to the , the (of which she was a longtime supporter), Manhattanville College's scholarship fund, or any non-profit with a mission seeking to empower women. Arrangements at a later date are being handled by Lane Funeral Home, WINCHESTER, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 21, 2020