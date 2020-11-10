MISKELL, Ellen "Nelly" (Faherty) In Dorchester, formerly of Tuairin, Co. Galway, Ireland, died November 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew "Andy" Miskell. Loving mother of Mary M. and her husband Seamus Quinn of Dorchester, Eileen B. and her husband Matthew Coyle of Ireland, Annmarie McDonough of East Boston, Andrew C. and his wife Erin Miskell of East Milton, and Kathleen and her husband Michael Brown of East Bridgewater. Sister of Stephen Faherty of England, and the late Pat Colm, Mary, Bridget, Barbara, Bartley, Ann, Margaret, Coleman, Sean, and Peter. Devoted "Nenny" of Marianne and her husband Anthony Cerminara, Colleen and her husband Daniel McColgan, Brian Coyle, Matthew and his wife Heather Coyle, Megan Coyle, Teresa McDonough, Shannon McDonough, Conor McDonough, Bridget Anne Miskell, Andrew Miskell, Mairead Miskell, Amanda Gordon, Michael Brown, Sean Brown, and Patrick Brown. Great-grandmother of Shane Kieran McColgan and Tyghe Steven Coyle. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A private visitation, private Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, and private interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory may be made to the Irish Pastoral Centre, 512 Gallivan Blvd., Suite 201, Dorchester, MA 02124. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.