O'KEEFE, Ellen Passed away on April 19, 2020. She played many roles throughout her life: a caterer, a college professor, and a dean of students. But she was most proud as a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, and a friend. A pioneer in every aspect of her life, she was practical and selfless, serving as a trusted advisor to all who knew her. Ellen was born in Chicago on May 24, 1941, and was a graduate of St. Mary's of the Woods in South Bend, Indiana, and received a graduate degree from Catholic University in Washington, DC. No matter where she lived - Washington, Manhattan, Norwell, or Charlestown - she made lifelong friends. They were attracted to her openness, her sense of fun, her excellent culinary skills, and her loyalty. Ten years ago she lost the use of her legs, but that hardly slowed her down. She often could be found scooting around Charlestown on her way to shop or to her favorite restaurant. She also held court in her apartment: the door was always open for friendly chat, a serious discussion, or a Red Sox game recap. She was predeceased by her husband Jim O'Keefe, her foremost supporter, frequent sparring partner, best friend and enduring love for more than 40 years. She leaves behind her children Jamie and Nora (Mautner) O'Keefe and Meghan and Peter Daniels, her beloved grandchildren Caroline, James & Patrick O'Keefe and Zach, Quinn & Cooper Daniels, as well as her sister Cheryl Cohen and her husband Mark, her sister-in-law Patricia Devine, many loving nieces and nephews, and more friends than one could possibly count. We will celebrate her life when we can come together again. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Project Hope at projecthope.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020