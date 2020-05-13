Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MetroWest Funeral and Cremation Service Wadsworth-Chiappini
318 Union Ave
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-8541
Private
To be announced at a later date
ELLEN P. (PORKKA) LUTHIN


1927 - 2020
ELLEN P. (PORKKA) LUTHIN Obituary
LUTHIN, Ellen P. (Porkka) Age 93, of Framingham, passed peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born January 21, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, Ellen was the daughter of the late Arvo and Hilma Porkka. Her brothers Paul Edward and Peter predeceased her.

Ellen was a resident of River Vale, NJ for 60 years. She attended Montclair State College, where she attained a Bachelor of Science degree. Ellen was a teacher in public schools before raising her family. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Westwood, NJ. Ellen will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 35 years, Henry C. Luthin, III.

Ellen is survived by her loving children, Henry (Marianne) Luthin of Brighton, Laurie (Marty) Hodulick of Middletown, NY, Alison (Thomas) Schneller of Scarborough, ME, Susan Luthin of Calais, ME, Christopher Luthin of Orono, ME, Elizabeth Luthin (Peter Fantry) of Framingham, and Marion (Thomas) Reilly of Fiskdale, her cherished grandchildren, Maeve Luthin, Meaghan Luthin, Moira Luthin, Marty Shane Hodulick, Lara Hodulick, Erika Schneller, Laurel Foster, Jessamy Luthin, Ethan Luthin, Erin Luthin, Amber Reilly and Torin Reilly, and her cherished sister, Ann Sefton. Ellen is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, and also by cousins in Finland, and relatives in Ireland. The family is very grateful for the extraordinary care she received in the Memory Care Unit at Bethany Health Care Center.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, MA 01702, bethanyhealthcare.org or to Zion Lutheran Church, 155 Second Avenue, Westwood, NJ 07675, zionwestwoodnj.org For additional information and to sign the online register book, please visit: AdvantageFuneralMA.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
