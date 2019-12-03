Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ELLEN MARTIN
ELLEN P. "PATSY" (MURPHY) MARTIN


1925 - 2019
ELLEN P. "PATSY" (MURPHY) MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Ellen P. "Patsy" (Murphy) Age 94, of Millis, formerly of Malden, December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James V. Martin. Cherished mother of Mary T. Slattery and her husband John T. of Medway, James V. Martin, Jr. of Reading, Margaret McBrine of Malden, and the late Kevin F. Martin. Loving sister of Catherine Barreira and Barbara Webb. She was also predeceased by 10 siblings. Dear grandmother of Meghan Gore and her husband John of Millis. Great-grandmother of Jack and Gwen Gore. Also survived by several other grandchildren and relatives. Family and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning 9-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Medford at 11:00am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. If you wish, memorial donations may be made in Patsy's name to the AIDS Action Committee, 75 Armory St., Boston, MA 02119. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019
