Rogers and Hutchins Funeral Home
292 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
781-641-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home
292 Mass. Ave.
ARLINGTON, MA
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home
292 Mass. Ave.
ARLINGTON, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
54 Medford St.
Arlington, MA
ELLEN P. TORPEY


1936 - 2019
ELLEN P. TORPEY Obituary
TORPEY, Ellen P. Of West Yarmouth, July 30, 2019, at age 83, formerly of Arlington. Devoted wife of Mary B. Henderson. Also survived by her niece, Lindsay Torpey Cross, sister-in-law Amanda Cross, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, as well as many loving friends in the U.S. and Ireland. Funeral from the Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home, 292 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church, 54 Medford St., Arlington at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at the funeral home, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Ellen was a retired supervisor with New England Telephone, a member of the Pioneers, as well as an avid golfer, skier, walker and traveler. The year she graduated high school she was a member of the Arlington High School All Star team that won the State Championship. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ellen's memory to the Hospice of your choice.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019
