TORPEY, Ellen P. Of West Yarmouth, July 30, 2019, at age 83, formerly of Arlington. Devoted wife of Mary B. Henderson. Also survived by her niece, Lindsay Torpey Cross, sister-in-law Amanda Cross, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, as well as many loving friends in the U.S. and Ireland. Funeral from the Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home, 292 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church, 54 Medford St., Arlington at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at the funeral home, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Ellen was a retired supervisor with New England Telephone, a member of the Pioneers, as well as an avid golfer, skier, walker and traveler. The year she graduated high school she was a member of the Arlington High School All Star team that won the State Championship. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ellen's memory to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019