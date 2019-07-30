Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Brendan's Church
Dorchester, MA
View Map
ELLEN PATRICIA (SPRAGUE) KELLY

ELLEN PATRICIA (SPRAGUE) KELLY Obituary
KELLY, Ellen Patricia (Sprague) Died peacefully at home at the age of 75, on July 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side.The daughter of the late Cecilia and Walter Sprague, Ellen was born and raised in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston along with her beloved sisters Kathleen (Woodward) and the late Ann (Bruce) and her brothers Walter and John Sprague. Ellen was a graduate of Mt. Saint Joseph High School and the Boston Business School, and went on to work in a variety of positions beginning with Stop and Shop and ultimately retiring from The Boston Globe. She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Thomas (Frank) Kelly of Dorchester and Quincy, her daughter Leanne Kelly of Quincy and her son Richard Kelly and his wife Anne-Marie Bardzilowski and her three grandchildren, Thomas, Brendan and Meghan of Chantilly,Virginia. Ellen loved sailing, sewing, working and most of all spending time with her family, friends and those she loved. She was also a proud longtime volunteer at Milton Hospital. A Funeral Mass of Remembrance will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Brendan's Church in Dorchester, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice in West Bridgewater, MA. Interment private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
