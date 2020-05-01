|
RICCIARDELLI, Ellen R. (Wasserman) Age 71, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, entered eternal rest on April 30, 2020. Devoted wife of Philippe Muraglia. Beloved mother of Lisa & her husband Michael Tabachnick and Mark & his wife Laura Ricciardelli. Adored grandmother of Joshua, Alexis, Isabella and Arianna. Loving sister of Terri Ciampa, Laurie Wasserman-Potter, and Nancy Wasserman. Dear friend of former husband Anthony Ricciardelli & his partner Sarah Zam. Daughter of the late Harriet Share & Edward Wasserman, she was born & raised in Mattapan, a graduate of Suffolk University, and worked for 25 years as a program manager at Virtual, Inc. Due to current social distancing protocols, services and memorial week will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Jimmy Fund https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020