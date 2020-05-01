Boston Globe Obituaries
ELLEN R. (WASSERMAN) RICCIARDELLI

RICCIARDELLI, Ellen R. (Wasserman) Age 71, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, entered eternal rest on April 30, 2020. Devoted wife of Philippe Muraglia. Beloved mother of Lisa & her husband Michael Tabachnick and Mark & his wife Laura Ricciardelli. Adored grandmother of Joshua, Alexis, Isabella and Arianna. Loving sister of Terri Ciampa, Laurie Wasserman-Potter, and Nancy Wasserman. Dear friend of former husband Anthony Ricciardelli & his partner Sarah Zam. Daughter of the late Harriet Share & Edward Wasserman, she was born & raised in Mattapan, a graduate of Suffolk University, and worked for 25 years as a program manager at Virtual, Inc. Due to current social distancing protocols, services and memorial week will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Jimmy Fund https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
