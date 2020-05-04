|
CHICKERING, Ellen S. (Slingerland) Age 77, passed away peacefully from stage IV abdominal cancer on Sunday, April 19, 2020 under hospice care at Gosnell Memorial House in Scarborough, Maine. Ellen was a highly respected voice teacher and equally, if not better known, as an acclaimed Operatic soprano. Ellen was born on January 26, 1943 in Miami, Florida, and was raised in Yonkers, New York. She graduated from Syracuse University, receiving a B.A. in music education and a M.A. in voice performance. In New York, she studied under renowned operatic soprano Eleanor Steber and her first success came in 1973 when she won the "Joy in Singing competition" that rewarded her with a debut at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. For twelve years she was the Prima Donna Soprano with the Boston Academy of Music. Her orchestra repertory was extensive and varied. She had an amazing breadth of roles, singing the lead in 17 major opera productions. Her career included prestigious performances domestically at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall and Symphony Hall in Boston as well as venues in Europe and Asia. Perhaps the most meaningful and satisfying part of her career was her tenured music and voice professorship at the University of Southern Maine, Gorham. For thirty years she touched the lives of hundreds of students, becoming a mentor, advocate, friend and "mother hen" to many. Several former students have gone on to be successful performers worldwide. A measure of her life can be best summed up by one of her students. "Ellen was an accomplished professional singer, an excellent teacher and a true mentor of developing and mature students. She was an enthusiastic, warm, vivacious yet humble teacher and coach who held high yet reasonable standards while helping her students achieve their goals." Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Slingerland and Velma (Nye) Slingerland, an older brother, David Slingerland and her dear friend and mentor Richard Conrad. She is survived by her older siblings: Richard Slingerland of Bronxville, New York, Donald (Barbara) Slingerland of Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York and Doris (Don) Tutko of Colorado Springs, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to the University of Southern Maine's Ellen Chickering Music Scholarship Award, which benefits incoming freshman singers throughout their performance studies. USM mainde.edu/chickering
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020