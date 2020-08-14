Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN SHERWIN HENRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN SHERWIN HENRY Obituary
HENRY , Ellen Sherwin Longtime resident of Needham, formerly of Brookline, passed away on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen F. Currier who she loved very much. Devoted mother of David Putnam Henry of Paris, France. Longtime close friends of the Cournoyer family and Blue, Barber and Rae. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Monday, August 17th from 11AM-12noon. Followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 12noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen's memory to Care House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -