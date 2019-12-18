|
SHUB, Ellen Age 73, of Newton, passed away peacefully on December 18 at House of Lincoln, after a shocking diagnosis of Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease. She was born on January 1, 1946 in New Jersey, daughter of the late Ruth & George Shub and is survived by her beloved longtime domestic partner Kathy J. Seltzer and her beloved son Joshua R. Shub-Seltzer. She leaves behind her brother Michael Shub, former sister-in-law Phyllis Vallon, nieces and nephews, Jessica Shub, Sarah Shub & family, Jonathan Shub & family, cousins Stephen Shub & family, Mary Beth Brawer & family, Howard Weiss & family, David Ascher & family, Martha David & family, goddaughter Daria A.Hartman-Golden and countless friends who she always considered family. Ellen was a brilliant photographer who spent her life documenting peace and social justice movements. She will be remembered for her gentle, kind spirit and absolute dedication to making the world a more just, and safer place. A memorial service will take place at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley on Sunday, December 22 at 11am. Immediately following the service, the family will receive visitors at the Temple until 3pm. A "Celebration of Ellen's Life and Work" will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Old South Church, Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to Our Children's Trust, which helps youth secure the constitutional right to a safe climate: OurChildrensTrust.org or Prion Alliance, P.O. Box 391953, Cambridge, MA 02139 prionalliance.org/donate Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019