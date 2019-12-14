|
|
HACHEY, Ellen T. (O'Toole) Of Winchester, December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. Hachey. Devoted mother of Maureen Hafner of Wilmington, Michael Hachey and his wife Dale of Billerica, Francis Hachey and his wife Sherrill of Wilmington, James Hachey and his wife Diane of Ipswich, Sheila McDougall and her late husband Scott of Wilmington, Brenda Roy of Gloucester, Edward Hachey of Brighton and John Hachey and his wife Eileen of Mashpee. Adored grandmother of William, Kelly, Michael, Matthew, Eric, Kristen, Taylor, Daniel, Alex, Christopher, Jacquelyn, Zach, Jonathan, Kevin, Mary, Tess and Joseph and loving great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Grayson and McKenna. Dear sister of the late Mary Margaret Day, Catherine "Kitty" King, John Francis O'Toole and Michael Joseph O'Toole and many stepbrothers and stepsisters. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Tuesday, December 17, at 8:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8PM. Services will conclude with Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Contributions in her name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence, please visit
www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019